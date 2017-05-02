MNews for Tonight’s WWE SmackDown and 205 Live – Tag Team Match Added, Title Match, More

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown and 205 Live will take place from the Save Mart Center in Fresno, California with more hype for the Backlash pay-per-view.

SmackDown will feature Kevin Owens vs. new WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho in a rematch from Sunday’s Payback pay-per-view. Charlotte Flair and SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi vs. Natalya and Carmella has also been announced. 205 Live will feature TJ Perkins vs. Lince Dorado, Drew Gulak vs. Mustafa Ali and Noam Dar vs. Rich Swann.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight’s SmackDown:

* Jericho and Owens square off in WWE Payback rematch for United States Title

* Naomi & Charlotte try to break up the welcoming committee

* Will Orton be looking for payback on Mahal?

* How will Breezango follow up on their huge victory?

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)