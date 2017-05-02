Jim Ross comments on the Orton vs. Wyatt “House of Horrors” match

Jim Ross gives his two cents on Randy Orton vs. Bray Wyatt and the “House of Horrors” match:

“The controversial House of Horrors match has seemingly been received mixed reviews. I did not ‘hate’ the match at all but could see where it might not have been an ideal fit for some fans especially those that were in the arena. Bray WyattThese type bouts are often times calculated risks when it comes to presentation. It had some of the Hollywood Backlot Brawl qualities/feel that featured Goldust vs. Roddy Piper back in the day. This was apparently a challenging presentation for some fans to embrace but could it actually be much to do about nothing? I was actually surprised that Wyatt won and thought the inclusion of Jinder Mahal and his crew was timely.”





