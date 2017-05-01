WWE Star Surprises Fan at Home (Video), Summer Rae – RAW Note, WWE NXT Live Events

– Cesaro appeared on Good Day Sacramento earlier today to promote tonight’s WWE RAW. As seen below, The Swiss Superman surprised a Tyler Breeze superfan at his home:

– Summer Rae noted on social media that she is currently in Sacramento, California – the same city as tonight’s RAW. Summer was sent to RAW in the 2016 Draft but she has not appeared due to an injury. Her last match came on August 14th, 2016.

– Triple H announced today that WWE NXT will run Richmond, VA on June 15th, Bel Air, MD on June 16th and Poughkeepsie, NY on June 17th. Tickets go on sale this Friday and full details are available at NXTTickets.com. He tweeted the following on the post-UK tour events:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)