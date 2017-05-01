WWE Payback Attendance, Finn Balor on Getting His Title Back, Bayley Gear

– Finn Balor appeared on MizTV with The Miz and Maryse during last night’s WWE Payback Kickoff pre-show, as seen in the video below. The segment ended with Balor taking Miz down but Balor mentioned earlier that he has his sights set on getting his WWE Universal Title back from the current champion Brock Lesnar.

– Michael Cole announced 13,694 fans in attendance at the SAP Center in San Jose, California for last night’s pay-per-view.

– As seen below, WWE sold limited edition “Hometown Hugs” t-shirts for former RAW Women’s Champion Bayley at last night’s Payback pay-per-view in San Jose. Bayley lost her title to Alexa Bliss.

