Sunny Talks About Her “Encounter” with Dolph Ziggler, Talks Fake Seth Rollins Rumor

Sunny recently spoke with Wrestlingus and opened up about her sexual encounter with current WWE star Dolph Ziggler, who she gave a MASSIVE endorsement to:

“Nick was really fun. We went from about 11:30 [pm], 12 o’clock at night, till 7 in the morning. He’s a machine, I should say. Yeah, he’s a machine and he does not tire. His stamina is insane. His size is really good, but it curves. It’s crooked to the left. I don’t know, but it points to the left. That’s the only thing wrong with him otherwise, he was pretty good. That was in the month of November 2010.”

She also addressed the fake Facebook account posting stories about her receiving an STD from Seth Rollins says that 1) they haven’t been in the same room since an ROH show 10 years ago, 2) she isn’t attracted to him, and 3) since she saw his nude photos she knew she wasn’t interested in what he had to offer.

Source: THE SpoTLight

