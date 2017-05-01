Seth Rollins Talks WWE Payback (Video), Alexa Bliss on Her Win, Roman Reigns Stat

– This Fallout video from the WWE Payback pay-per-view features Seth Rollins talking to Mike Rome after his win over Samoa Joe. Rollins says a win is a win but that’s not really the way he wanted to come out of the match. He admits his knee is a little banged up and says Joe’s onslaught was unstoppable. Rollins says he would have liked to put his knee in Joe’s face and pin him 1-2-3 but a win is a win and it felt good.

– While he took a big loss at Payback, Roman Reigns did set a record as he became the only WWE Superstar to have a match at each of the 5 Payback pay-per-view events since the event debuted in 2013. Reigns teamed with Seth Rollins to retain the WWETag Team Titles over Daniel Bryan and Randy Orton in 2013, teamed with Rollins and Dean Ambrose to defeat Triple H, Batista and Randy Orton in 2014, lost a Fatal 4 Way for the WWE World Heavyweight Title with Ambrose and Orton to Rollins in 2015 and retained that same title over AJ Styles in 2016.

– Below is video from the post-Payback edition of “RAW Talk” on the WWE Network with Renee Young and WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler talking to new RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss after her win over hometown star Bayley. Bliss says she did exactly what she said she would do – put an end to Bayley’s fairytale story. Bliss gives Bayley props and calls her an amazing opponent but says she was simply better.

