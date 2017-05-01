Prime Time – WWE Network News, Paul Heyman Interviews NASCAR Driver, WWE Fury

– We noted before that Paul Heyman and his Looking4Larry marketing agency would be working on promotion for the upcoming NASCAR race at Richmond International Speedway. Heyman was at the track this weekend filming material with racing personality Hermie Sadler, who has worked with TNA in the past. As seen below, Heyman spoke with NASCAR’s Dale Earnhardt Jr. about his upcoming retirement. The interview has garnered some mainstream press for Heyman and his agency.

– As seen below, the latest WWE Fury video features 17 headbutts that will drop you like a load of bricks:

– We’ve noted how the WWE Network has been adding Prime Time Wrestling episodes to the vault as of late. Prime Time will make its live stream debut on Friday at 9pm EST. The synopsis reads like this:

“Join Gorilla Monsoon and Bobby ‘The Brain’ Heenan for Prime Time Wrestling featuring Hulk Hogan, Junkyard Dog, and many more!”

