Possible WWE RAW Match for Tonight, Shinsuke Nakamura Backlash Promo, Payback Opener

– Below is the opening video for last night’s WWE Payback pay-per-view from the SAP Center in San Jose, CA. The video has a “What goes around, comes around…” theme.

– As seen on last night’s Payback Kickoff pre-show, Goldust and R-Truth announced that they were going to RAW General Manager Kurt Angle to issue a challenge to the winner of last night’s RAW Tag Team Title match with Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy defending against Cesaro and Sheamus. The Hardys retained in that match, setting up Golden Truth vs. The Hardys for tonight’s RAW.

– Michael Cole confirmed last night that SmackDown’s WWE Backlash pay-per-view on May 21st will see the in-ring main roster TV debut of Shinsuke Nakamura, presumably against Dolph Ziggler. Below is a promo for the event:

