Possible Match for Tonight’s WWE RAW, Edge Congratulates Zack Ryder (Video), Takeover

May 1, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– As noted, Zack Ryder is celebrating 10 years with WWE today. WWE posted this video of WWE Hall of Famer Edge taking a break from home life to congratulate Ryder and talk about how proud he is of the former Edge-Head. Edge says he’s happy for Ryder and he loves him but Ryder is still weird.

– There are plans to determine a new #1 contender to WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at tonight’s RAW, according to PWInsider. WWE has not announced a match but there was talk of doing Finn Balor vs. The Miz vs. Seth Rollins in a Triple Threat. As noted, Lesnar is not booked for tonight.

– WWE has announced special VIP packages for the WWE NXT “Takeover: Chicago” event during Backlash weekend on May 20th. The $500 ticket includes VIP Suite seating at the Allstate Arena during Takeover, visits from NXT Superstars throughout the show, photo ops with Superstars, a group photo on the entrance ramp, a backstage tour and VIP access to the merchandise stands before doors open. Details on how to order tickets are below:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Teddy Long reflects on his career in pro wrestling from the early days of JCP to the WWE Hall of Fame

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad