News for Tonight’s WWE RAW – Braun Strowman, Alexa Bliss Celebrates, Payback Fallout

May 1, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

Tonight’s WWE RAW takes place from the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California with the fallout from last night’s WWE Payback pay-per-view.

No matches have been confirmed for tonight but it looks like RAW Tag Team Champions The Hardys may defend against Goldust and R-Truth. It’s worth noting that WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar is not advertised for the show.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight’s show:

* Braun Strowman rules Team Red

* Cesaro & Sheamus reach their boiling point

* There’s no room for “The A-Lister” in The Bálor Club

* Bliss celebrates a history-making win

* Hobbled Kingslayer stuns Samoa Joe

