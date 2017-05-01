New “Table For 3” After Tonight’s RAW, Tommaso Ciampa Talks Harley Race, Sasha Banks

– Below is video of a Superstars For Hope auction winner getting her photoshoot with Sasha Banks, courtesy of the latest “This Week In WWE” episode with Charly Caruso and Scott Stanford. Charly has been co-hosting for several weeks now.

– A new “Table For 3” with WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, WWE Hall of Famer Edge and Christian will premiere on the WWE Network after tonight’s RAW goes off the air. The synopsis reads like this:

“WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle joins former Team ECK partners Edge and Christian in an unlikely but hilarious reunion.”

– WWE Hall of Famer Harley Race was in attendance for the WWE NXT live event in St. Charles, Missouri this weekend. WWE’s website has an article on how Race caught up with his former protege while at the event – Tommaso Ciampa. WWE posted this video of Ciampa talking about his history with Race and why he owes so much of his career to the wrestling legend.

"I owe so much of my career and my success to @8XNWAChampion!" @ProjectCiampa reflects on his relationship with Harley Race at #NXTSTL. pic.twitter.com/F2ELJJPRrQ — WWE (@WWE) April 30, 2017

