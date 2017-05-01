Live crowd chants BORING during ‘House of Horrors’ match at WWE Payback

During The WWE #Payback pay-per-view, there was the much-anticipated House Of Horrors match between Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton. The match had two parts, with the first being a pre-taped segment and the second being inside of the ring at the SAP Center.

For the first part of the ‘House of Horrors’ match, the live crowd inside of the arena was watching the segment on the big screen.

It appears as if they weren’t the biggest fans of the segment, with loud: ‘BORING’ chants echoing throughout the arena.

credit: THE SpOTLight





