Ivan Koloff

May 1, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

Real name: Oreal James Perras
Height: 6’1″
Weight: 298 lbs.
Date of birth: August 25, 1942
Date of death: February 18, 2017
Billed from: Moscow, Russia
Pro debut: 1961
Trained by: Jack Wentworth & Dan Koloff
Finishing move: Bearhug

Biography

– In 1967, Perras became “The Russian Bear” Ivan Koloff, a bearded villainous character billed from Ukraine, and debuted with the International Wrestling Association in Montreal, Québec.
– Koloff debuted in the World Wide Wrestling Federation in late 1969, managed by “Captain” Lou Albano.
– On January 18, 1971, Koloff defeated Sammartino in Madison Square Garden for the WWWF World Heavyweight Championship by pinfall after a knee drop from the top rope, ending Sammartino’s seven and two-third years reign.
– Koloff and Ray Stevens defeated Paul Jones and The Masked Superstar on February 22, 1981 to capture the NWA World Tag Team Titles in Greensboro, NC.
– On November 3, 1981, Koloff defeated Ron Bass in Charlotte, NC for the NWA Television title.
– On March 18, 1985, The Russians (Ivan & Nikita Koloff) defeated Dusty Rhodes & Manny Fernandez to win the NWA World Tag Team Titles.
– On April 16, 1985, The Russians (Ivan & Nikita Koloff) defeated Gene Ligon & Rocky King to retain the NWA World Tag Team Titles.
– On July 18, 1984, Ivan and Nikita Koloff and Don Kernodle defeated Rufus R. Jones, Angelo Mosca, Jr. and Tom Shaft to capture the NWA World Six Man Tag Team Titles.
– On October 13, 1985, The Russians (Ivan & Nikita Koloff) defeated The Rock n Roll Express (Robert Gibson & Ricky Morton) to win the NWA World Tag Team Titles
– Krusher Khruschev and Ivan Koloff won a tournament on September 28, 1986 in Atlanta, GA to capture the United States Tag Team Titles.
– On July 15, 1989, Koloff defeated Invader I in San Juan, Puerto Rico to win the WWC Puerto Rico Heavyweight Title.

