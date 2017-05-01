Idea McMahon originally had for Strowman

May 1, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

(Visited 76 times, 76 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags: ,

Related Posts

One Response

  1. Kyle Christie says:
    May 1, 2017 at 1:46 pm

    WTF?!?!?! Good grief, glad this crap never happened. Braun’s the best thing on RAW but this would have been hot garbage from the get go.

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Teddy Long reflects on his career in pro wrestling from the early days of JCP to the WWE Hall of Fame

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad