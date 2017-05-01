Hulk Hogan says he wants to join The Bullet Club

Hulk Hogan appeared at a signing over the weekend for “Frank and Sons” in Southern California’s City of Industry and an attendee asked Hogan if he would ever join #NJPW the Bullet Club, reports Pro Wrestling Sheet.

Hulk responded by saying “I would love to be in The Bullet Club. I’d love to be the OG for The Bullet Club. Teach dem boys how to really get corrupt!”

Earlier this year, The Elite took part in YouTube Q&A and said Hulk Hogan and CM Punk are the only wrestlers left that they would probably let into the group.

