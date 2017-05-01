Finn Balor WWE 24 Preview, Kevin Owens Reacts to Payback, “Table For 3” Video for Tonight

– As noted, a new “Table For Three” with WWE Hall of Famer Edge, Christian and WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle will premiere on the WWE Network after tonight’s RAW goes off the air. Below is a preview clip of Team ECK’s reunion:

– Kevin Owens tweeted the following on losing the WWE United States Title to Chris Jericho at Payback last night. As noted, both Superstars are now on the SmackDown brand.

What happened last night is disgusting and unfair. Jericho let his inner U.S. citizen side take over and cheated to steal my title. @WWE — Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) May 1, 2017

I genuinely feel bad for whoever stands in my way tonight in Stockton and tomorrow in Fresno at the #SDLive events. It won't end well. @WWE — Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) May 1, 2017

– The WWE 24 special on Finn Balor will premiere on the WWE Network after the May 15th RAW goes off the air. Below is the first trailer for the show:

