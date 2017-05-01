Chris Jericho – RAW Note, William Regal Celebrating 34 Years In the Business, Jey Uso

May 1, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– SmackDown Tag Team Jey Uso defends his UFC 2 tournament championship against Xavier Woods in this new “UpUpDownDown” video. Big E, Jimmy Uso and others also appear in the video.

– It appears new WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho will not appear on tonight’s RAW in Sacramento for a farewell appearance. PWInsider reports that Jericho is not backstage for the show. Jericho will make his SmackDown return this Tuesday night and a rematch with former champion Kevin Owens some time soon.

– WWE NXT General Manager William Regal is celebrating 34 years in pro wrestling this month. He made his in-ring debut at age 15 in England. Regal helped run the WWE tryouts in Dubai this past weekend and wrote the following:

