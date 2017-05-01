Billy Corgan Reportedly Purchasing the Legendary National Wrestling Alliance

Former TNA Wrestling President and Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan has agreed to purchase the historic National Wrestling Alliance. Corgan has a deal that would see him purchase the NWA name, rights, trademarks as well as rights and possession of the legendary NWA title belt.

No word yet on when Corgan will begin running the company or what he has in store for the various NWA member promotions, or the NWA On Demand streaming service, but we will keep you updated.

Source: PWInsider

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 10 times, 10 visits today)