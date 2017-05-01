AS I SEE IT 5/1: The soap opera continues…and a REAL horror last night

Bob Magee

So…to update the Mauro Ranallo saga. He commentated the Anthony Joshua-Vladimir Klitschko fight to unify the boxing Heavyweight Titles from a crowd of 90,000 at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Showtime Boxing this Saturday (sadly, the HBO simulcast featured a different crew). Just your basic work weekend.

Interesting that he got a Twitter shout-out from Finn Balor. He also received a noticeable “Mamma Mia” crowd chant at last night’s Payback PPV

He makes reference on Twitter in two separate tweets:

“About to take off from Heathrow but one last thing to my haters. You are going to have even more reason to hate me SOON! ”

“May, with back to back @showtimeboxing events , & potential MAJOR news about my career could be even better! “

The logical question to ask is what he might be referring to. He was asked directly if its wrestling related. Ranallo replied it’s “EVERYTHING related”.

One rumor actually suggests he could return to WWE, and be allowed to do some on-air mental health advocacy. Those discussions are said to be “preliminary”.

The only way I could see this being any realistic possibility is if WWE lawyers found that Ranallo could win a suit against the company, based on items realated the Americans with Disabilities Act. The lawyers tell McMahon to settle. The price could be the rumored MH advocacy ads…go back on air…with a guarantee JBL keeps his mouth shut?

It is notable that Dave Meltzer DID make a point of saying let the story play out. But since this possibility would involve Vince McMahon admitting he’s in the wrong, it seems to me his next move is more likely to be something MMA related. UFC DOES need to replace longtime voice Mike Goldberg. Could Ranallo be hired as their new voice? A new MMA show on AXS TV with he and Bas Rutten?

Either way, something should be coming that is interesting.

Then…there was last night. The sad thing is…85% of the show was a good, solid PPV that directed storylines forward. Had they been all that aired…it’s a thumbs up by the worst critic.

But then…there was the turd in the punchbowl; namely the “House of Horrors” match.

Is there anyone over the mental or physical age of 2 who didn’t realize that was a taped segment? Plus that it showed the action as happening at night, when it was anything from 5:00-8:00 pm Pacific time…and still light out, at least through most of the show? Then there was the whole mini-movie…which looked like a PG version of a horror video game….a bad one at that.

Bet the home crowd that paid steep prices for tickets LOVED watching that mess on big screens.

I didn’t.

WWE….you have two guys under contract who did a much better looking novelty match with all sorts of bells and whistles. Might have heard of them…the Hardys. Why in the hell didn’t you use them to come up with something better?

Until next time…

