Alexa Bliss Title Plates Video, Zack Ryder on 10 Years with WWE, Fans on Seth Rollins

May 1, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– WWE posted this video of custom title plates for Alexa Bliss being added to the RAW Women’s Title. Bliss will celebrate her Payback win over Bayley at tonight’s RAW.

– WWE has a new poll asking fans about their favorite Seth Rollins move – Pedigree, turnbuckle powerbomb, diving high knee off the top rope, Phoenix Splash or the flying knee to the face. As of this writing, 33% went with the Splash while 26% voted for the flying knee, 20% for the Pedigree, 13% for the buckle bomb and 8% for the diving high knee.

– Zack Ryder tweeted the following today on his 10th anniversary with WWE. Ryder has been out of action with a knee injury since December but recently got back into the ring to begin training for his return.

