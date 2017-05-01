5/1/17 The Armpit Wrestling Quiz

Welcome to The Armpit wrestling quiz for the week of May 1, 2017.

Just got back from WWE Payback in San Jose, and it was a fun, sold out

show. The only negative was the House of Horrors match, as it can’t be

emphasized enough how badly it bombed in the building. Aside from that,

and Bayley’s inexplicable loss, everyone enjoyed themselves. The most

glaring thing to me was how many women were at the show, and attractive

women at that. This is a city that rightfully deserves its nickname of

“Man Jose,” and here was a wrestling show with quite a few attractive

women. And almost all of them were way into Roman Reigns, as their

boyfriends booed him. They also loved the Hardys and Bayley, and they

would’ve loved Randy Orton had that House of Horrors match not killed

the live audience.

The big news last week was the announcement of the upcoming biopic on

Vince McMahon. While there have been plenty of movies involving pro

wrestlers, there are only a handful of movies and documentaries with a

wrestling theme. Therefore this week’s quiz is on “Pro Wrestling Movies

and Documentaries.”

Congratulations to last week’s quiz winner: Bill Ekeman

Last week’s answers:

1) In his match with Kazuchika Okada, Katsuyori Shibata delivered the

sick headbutt and blood immediately started pouring from his head. He

then paused and continued the match before collapsing backstage afterwards.

2) True, in the week following his triumphant WrestleMania moment,

Daniel Bryan also got married, lost his father, and lost his good friend

Connor Michaelik.

3) After his series of head injuries in 2011, including being beaten

backstage, Hirai never wrestled again.

4) Chris Benoit’s flying headbutts obviously may have contributed to his

brain damage and head trauma.

5) Chris Nowinski has spearheaded a lot of research on concussions.

6) In Beyond the Mat, the Rock vs Mankind match profiled was from Royal

Rumble ’99.

7) Most of the concussion lawsuits have been thrown out because most of

the wrestlers worked for several promotions during their careers, so

it’s hard to single out WWE for the blame.

8) Bret Hart suffered a concussion at Starrcade ’99 due to a stiff kick

from Bill Goldberg.

9) Mike Awesome committed suicide, which many believe was due to all the

head trauma he suffered during his career.

10) APW student Brian Tong was training with the Great Khali when he

passed away from complications of head trauma, although this was before

he was called the Great Khali. Speaking of APW, they are running the

Cow Palace this coming Saturday which is fairly big news in the indie

world because that’s a legendary venue.

This week’s questions:

1. “Beyond the Mat” still remains the best documentary ever made on pro

wrestling. Which four men were focused on in the movie?

a) Mick Foley, Terry Funk, Jake Roberts, and New Jack

b) Mick Foley, Scott Hall, Jake Roberts, and Paul Heyman

c) Mick Foley, The Rock, Steve Austin, and Vince McMahon

d) Mick Foley, Terry Funk, Scott Hall, and Kevin Nash

2. “Wrestling with Shadows” was also an excellent documentary, thanks

to all the WWF footage they were allowed to use back when the WWF was

losing badly in the Monday night wars and needed the publicity. It also

featured some very memorable scenes in the wake of the Montreal

screwjob. In one such scene, who was scolding HHH about the screwjob as

he held his head down, ashamed to even look him/her in the eye?

a) Mick Foley

b) Julie Hart (Bret’s wife)

c) Bret Hart

d) Owen Hart

3. The most recent documentary to make waves was “The Resurrection of

Jake Roberts,” which was a big hit on Netflix. Who else was featured in

this film besides Jake Roberts and DDP?

a) Scott Hall

b) Marty Jannetty

c) Greg Valentine

d) Sean “X-Pac” Waltman

4. I remember sitting in the movie theater in 1989 watching “No Holds

Barred,” a fairly poor movie featuring Hulk Hogan and Tiny “Zeus”

Lister. What was Hogan’s name in the movie?

a) Thunderlips

b) Sterling Golden

c) Rip

d) Terry “The Hulk” Boulder

5. Another wrestling movie that got poor reviews was “Ready to Rumble,”

which WCW helped put out. Which talented WCW midcard wrestler was

responsible for much of the training and choreography for that movie?

a) Raven

b) Chris Kanyon

c) Billy Kidman

d) Perry Saturn

6. “The Wrestler” is just about the best movie you can expect Hollywood

to make about pro wrestling. It was carried by the incredible

performance of Mickey Rourke, and the soundtrack with Ratt, Slaughter,

Guns N Roses, and Accept was awesome. Marisa Tomei also did a great job

playing the quasi love interest of Rourke’s character. In the movie,

what was her occupation?

a) Stripper

b) Masseuse

c) Nurse

d) Waitress

7. The first movie Sylvester Stallone ever directed, in 1978, was about

pro wrestling. Called “Paradise Alley,” it featured cameos from several

wrestlers in the ‘70s. The biggest part, however, belonged to whom?

a) Bruno Sammartino

b) Terry Funk

c) Andre the Giant

d) Superstar Billy Graham

8. The 1987 movie “Body Slam” had a plot that mirrored the rock n

wrestling connection Vince McMahon utilized in 1984 and 1985 to cement

the WWF as the #1 promotion in the country. Who was the wrestler with

the biggest part in this film? He himself had a part in the rock n

wrestling connection.

a) Hulk Hogan

b) Mr. T

c) Roddy Piper

d) Jimmy Snuka

9. “I Like to Hurt People” is a documentary from 1985 that centered

around the legendary Sheik, one of the top drawing heels of all-time.

Being that it involved the Sheik, which territory was this movie based

around?

a) San Francisco

b) Dallas

c) Houston

d) Detroit

10. Before “The Wrestler” came out with Mickey Rourke, there was another

movie called “The Wrestler” in 1974. Ed Asner was the lead actor, who

was quite a big name. Which legendary wrestler/promoter had a hand in

the movie and was featured in the lead wrestler role?

a) Bill Watts

b) Fritz Von Erich

c) Verne Gagne

d) Jerry Jarrett

