5/1/17 The Armpit Wrestling Quiz
Welcome to The Armpit wrestling quiz for the week of May 1, 2017.
Just got back from WWE Payback in San Jose, and it was a fun, sold out
show. The only negative was the House of Horrors match, as it can’t be
emphasized enough how badly it bombed in the building. Aside from that,
and Bayley’s inexplicable loss, everyone enjoyed themselves. The most
glaring thing to me was how many women were at the show, and attractive
women at that. This is a city that rightfully deserves its nickname of
“Man Jose,” and here was a wrestling show with quite a few attractive
women. And almost all of them were way into Roman Reigns, as their
boyfriends booed him. They also loved the Hardys and Bayley, and they
would’ve loved Randy Orton had that House of Horrors match not killed
the live audience.
The big news last week was the announcement of the upcoming biopic on
Vince McMahon. While there have been plenty of movies involving pro
wrestlers, there are only a handful of movies and documentaries with a
wrestling theme. Therefore this week’s quiz is on “Pro Wrestling Movies
and Documentaries.”
Congratulations to last week’s quiz winner: Bill Ekeman
Last week’s answers:
1) In his match with Kazuchika Okada, Katsuyori Shibata delivered the
sick headbutt and blood immediately started pouring from his head. He
then paused and continued the match before collapsing backstage afterwards.
2) True, in the week following his triumphant WrestleMania moment,
Daniel Bryan also got married, lost his father, and lost his good friend
Connor Michaelik.
3) After his series of head injuries in 2011, including being beaten
backstage, Hirai never wrestled again.
4) Chris Benoit’s flying headbutts obviously may have contributed to his
brain damage and head trauma.
5) Chris Nowinski has spearheaded a lot of research on concussions.
6) In Beyond the Mat, the Rock vs Mankind match profiled was from Royal
Rumble ’99.
7) Most of the concussion lawsuits have been thrown out because most of
the wrestlers worked for several promotions during their careers, so
it’s hard to single out WWE for the blame.
8) Bret Hart suffered a concussion at Starrcade ’99 due to a stiff kick
from Bill Goldberg.
9) Mike Awesome committed suicide, which many believe was due to all the
head trauma he suffered during his career.
10) APW student Brian Tong was training with the Great Khali when he
passed away from complications of head trauma, although this was before
he was called the Great Khali. Speaking of APW, they are running the
Cow Palace this coming Saturday which is fairly big news in the indie
world because that’s a legendary venue.
This week’s questions:
1. “Beyond the Mat” still remains the best documentary ever made on pro
wrestling. Which four men were focused on in the movie?
a) Mick Foley, Terry Funk, Jake Roberts, and New Jack
b) Mick Foley, Scott Hall, Jake Roberts, and Paul Heyman
c) Mick Foley, The Rock, Steve Austin, and Vince McMahon
d) Mick Foley, Terry Funk, Scott Hall, and Kevin Nash
2. “Wrestling with Shadows” was also an excellent documentary, thanks
to all the WWF footage they were allowed to use back when the WWF was
losing badly in the Monday night wars and needed the publicity. It also
featured some very memorable scenes in the wake of the Montreal
screwjob. In one such scene, who was scolding HHH about the screwjob as
he held his head down, ashamed to even look him/her in the eye?
a) Mick Foley
b) Julie Hart (Bret’s wife)
c) Bret Hart
d) Owen Hart
3. The most recent documentary to make waves was “The Resurrection of
Jake Roberts,” which was a big hit on Netflix. Who else was featured in
this film besides Jake Roberts and DDP?
a) Scott Hall
b) Marty Jannetty
c) Greg Valentine
d) Sean “X-Pac” Waltman
4. I remember sitting in the movie theater in 1989 watching “No Holds
Barred,” a fairly poor movie featuring Hulk Hogan and Tiny “Zeus”
Lister. What was Hogan’s name in the movie?
a) Thunderlips
b) Sterling Golden
c) Rip
d) Terry “The Hulk” Boulder
5. Another wrestling movie that got poor reviews was “Ready to Rumble,”
which WCW helped put out. Which talented WCW midcard wrestler was
responsible for much of the training and choreography for that movie?
a) Raven
b) Chris Kanyon
c) Billy Kidman
d) Perry Saturn
6. “The Wrestler” is just about the best movie you can expect Hollywood
to make about pro wrestling. It was carried by the incredible
performance of Mickey Rourke, and the soundtrack with Ratt, Slaughter,
Guns N Roses, and Accept was awesome. Marisa Tomei also did a great job
playing the quasi love interest of Rourke’s character. In the movie,
what was her occupation?
a) Stripper
b) Masseuse
c) Nurse
d) Waitress
7. The first movie Sylvester Stallone ever directed, in 1978, was about
pro wrestling. Called “Paradise Alley,” it featured cameos from several
wrestlers in the ‘70s. The biggest part, however, belonged to whom?
a) Bruno Sammartino
b) Terry Funk
c) Andre the Giant
d) Superstar Billy Graham
8. The 1987 movie “Body Slam” had a plot that mirrored the rock n
wrestling connection Vince McMahon utilized in 1984 and 1985 to cement
the WWF as the #1 promotion in the country. Who was the wrestler with
the biggest part in this film? He himself had a part in the rock n
wrestling connection.
a) Hulk Hogan
b) Mr. T
c) Roddy Piper
d) Jimmy Snuka
9. “I Like to Hurt People” is a documentary from 1985 that centered
around the legendary Sheik, one of the top drawing heels of all-time.
Being that it involved the Sheik, which territory was this movie based
around?
a) San Francisco
b) Dallas
c) Houston
d) Detroit
10. Before “The Wrestler” came out with Mickey Rourke, there was another
movie called “The Wrestler” in 1974. Ed Asner was the lead actor, who
was quite a big name. Which legendary wrestler/promoter had a hand in
the movie and was featured in the lead wrestler role?
a) Bill Watts
b) Fritz Von Erich
c) Verne Gagne
d) Jerry Jarrett
