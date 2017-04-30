WWE Payback Recap

Payback Kickoff Show:

WWE Payback Kickoff kicks off with Renee Young, Jerry Lawler, and Sam Roberts welcoming us to the show. The panels talks about the House of Horrors Match between Randy Orton and Bray Wyatt. Roberts says no one knows what to expect tonight, and Lawler agrees with him. We join Charly Caruso backstage in the Social Media Lounge, and she informs us that her guests later tonight will be Dublin-07, Sheamus and Cesaro. The panel then plugs the WWE Network and then talk about the match between Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho for the WWE United States Championship. Roberts says Jericho has a lot to lose tonight, but Renee says Owens has a lot more to lose. Lawler says Jericho has a lot of hate for Owens and will get the job done tonight. Roberts disagrees and picks Owens.

We are reminded that Enzo Amore and Big Cass will take on Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson on the kickoff show, as well as The Miz hosting an edition of Miz TV with his guest being Finn Balor.

Sasha Banks has joined the panel to talk about the match between Bayley and Alexa Bliss. Sasha says she loves the new competition on Raw and tells them to bring it on. She says she beat Alexa Bliss last week and mocks Alexa for running away from the match while being number one contender. Sasha says it’s good for her that she has the opportunity tonight, but Bayley will walk out as the champion. Roberts asks Sasha if it benefits her to have Bayley as the champion. Sasha gets offended and says she will always have Bayley’s back if she needs help. Lawler says Alexa told him earlier that nothing is going to stop her and Sasha tells him to wait and see. Sasha picks Bayley, as does Roberts, while Lawler picks Alexa.

We see the video hype package for the feud between Seth Rollins and Samoa Joe. Roberts says Rollins has to maintain his momentum from WrestleMania 33 tonight. Lawler says Joe knows how to work on the weak points of his opponents and he will stop at nothing to exploit Rollins’ weaknesses. Lawler says Joe has his walking orders from Triple H and better not fail. Roberts says if Rollins doesn’t win tonight, it takes away from his WrestleMania win. Roberts and Lawler both pick Rollins to win.



Enzo Amore and Big Cass vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

Amore and Anderson start the match for their teams. Amore gets control and backs Anderson into the corner. Amore goes to drive his shoulder into Anderson’s midsection, but Anderson counters with a knee shot. Anderson tags in Gallows and Gallows chokes Amore over the middle rope. Anderson tags back in and continues to work over Amore. Amore tries to get free, but Gallows tags in and works over Amore’s injured shoulder as we head to a break.

We’re back and Gallows is still in control of Amore. Amore fights back with right hands to the midsection and then drops Gallows with a DDT. Anderson tags in and stops Amore from tagging in Cass. Anderson tosses Amore back into the ring and charges at him in the corner. Amore counters with a boot to the face and goes to tag Cass, but Gallows pulls Cass to the floor. Anderson plants Amore and goes for the cover, but Amore kicks out at two. Gallows tags back in and goes to suplex Amore. Amore flips over and tags in Cass. Cass drops Gallows with a shoulder tackle and clotheslines Anderson to the floor. Cass takes Gallows down with a scoop slam and then delivers the Empire Elbow. Cass takes Gallows to the corner and splashes him. He does it again and goes for it a third time, but Anderson pulls Gallows out of the way. Gallows kicks Cass in the face and Anderson knocks Amore down to the floor after Amore tagged in. Anderson tosses Amore back into the ring and tags in Gallows. They set Amore up for the Magic Killer, but Cass delivers a big boot to Anderson. Amore rolls up Gallows and gets the pin fall.

Winners: Enzo Amore and Big Cass.

We see The Hardy Boyz backstage. Matt is talking strategy to Jeff when Goldust and R-Truth walk up. Goldust says he is going to talk to Kurt Angle about challenging the winners of the WWE Raw Tag Team Championship match. R-Truth says he hopes it is the Hardys and Matt says that he hopes they can wrestle them because they are entertaining. We see Dublin-07 getting ready for the Social Media Lounge backstage as we head to a break.

We head backstage with Charly Caruso, Sheamus, and Cesaro. They are asked their strategy for tonight. Cesaro says winning is their strategy. Sheamus says they don’t really have a plan and they will just go out there and do what they do week after week. They are asked which one of them is the better athlete and Cesaro corrects the spelling of “Sheasaro” without actually answering the question. Sheamus says they are always competing against each other, but they are a team, and he is the better athlete. Cesaro rolls his eyes and they push each other to get better every day and it’s good to know that Sheamus looks up to him every day. We join the panel and Lawler and Roberts pick The Hardy Boyz to retain, while Renee picks Dublin-07.

We see the video hype package for the feud between Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton. We are informed that the match will be no holds barred, will start in Bray Wyatt’s house, and end in the ring with a pin fall or submission.



Miz TV: Special Guest – Finn Balor

The Miz mocks the fans for cheering for Balor’s “five-minute entrance,” and then asks what “this” is and points as the crowd. Balor says, “This is Balor Club,” and the crowd erupts. Miz asks if he and Maryse can be in the Balor Club. Balor asks the fans and they boo Miz but cheer Maryse. Balor says no. Miz says wherever Balor went, he became a champion and a star. Miz asks if Balor feels like a failure with how everything panned out. Balor says only if a failure tears every tendon in his arm, still finishes the match, and becomes the first ever WWE Universal Champion. Miz says Balor was only champion for 24 hours, so yes, Balor is a failure. Miz says Balor is too small and fights with his heart rather than his brain. Miz says he was on Smackdown Live with the Intercontinental Championship and making must-see TV. Miz asks what’s next for Balor. Balor says he is going to get his title back. Miz asks Balor if he knows who the Universal Champion is, and Balor says he does. Miz says Brock Lesnar will break Balor in half. Miz says he would even wipe the floor with Balor. Balor says there is another club that Miz can join: the Finn Balor Just Kicked My Ass Club. Miz hides behind Maryse. Balor says he is going to be the bigger man tonight and says Miz isn’t worth it. Miz says Balor is afraid of him, but Balor comes back and takes Miz down with the Slingblade. Balor dropkicks Miz into the corner. Balor’s music hits as Miz rolls out of the ring.

We rejoin the panel and they talk about what we just saw on Miz TV. They then talk about the feud between Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman. They run down the card for Payback as the kickoff show comes to a close.

WWE Payback:

WWE Payback opens with the video hype package highlighting the main feuds heading into tonight’s show.



WWE United States Championship Match: Kevin Owens (c) vs. Chris Jericho

Owens ducks out of the ring as soon as the bell rings, but Jericho follows him out and slams him into the announce table. Jericho takes Owens down with a flying elbow from the top rope. Jericho goes for the cover, but Owens kicks out at one. Jericho delivers right hands in the corner and then takes Owens down with the running bulldog. Jericho goes for the Lionsault, but Owens rolls to the apron. Jericho goes up top, but Owens slams him into the ring post. Owens tosses Jericho into the barricade and then delivers the Cannonball to Jericho on the outside. Owens rolls back into the ring, and Jericho beats the ten count. Owens delivers a senton to Jericho and goes for the cover, but Jericho kicks out at two. Owens applies a headlock down on the mat, but Jericho fights to his feet. Owens takes Jericho down with a neck-breaker and goes for the cover, but Jericho kicks out at two. Owens goes back to the headlock down on the mat. Jericho fights to his feet and delivers a chop to Owens. Jericho goes for the Walls of Jericho, but Owens gets free and drops Jericho with a clothesline. Owens goes for the cover, but Jericho kicks out at two. Owens stomps down onto Jericho’s neck and then chokes him over the middle rope. Owens delivers an elbow shot to Jericho’s head, but Jericho comes back with some chops and right hands. Owens cuts him off and drops him with a DDT. Owens goes for the cover, but Jericho kicks out at two. Owens delivers a few cross-face shots and then applies the headlock down on the mat again. Jericho fights to his feet, but Owens sends him to the corner. Owens charges, but Jericho counters with a boot to the face. Jericho chops Owens and sends him to the corner. Jericho chargers, but Owens moves and Jericho hits the turnbuckles and falls out to the floor. Jericho gets back into the ring and Owens meets him with a right hand and a chop. Owens sends Jericho off the ropes, but Jericho comes back with a kick and a series of knife-edge chops. Jericho goes up top and takes Owens down with a clubbing shot from the top rope. Jericho goes for the Walls of Jericho, but Owens counters out of it. Jericho catches Owens with an enzuiguri and goes for the cover, but Owens kicks out at two. Jericho stomps down on Owens and then delivers a forearm in the corner. Jericho delivers a series of chops in the corner and then sends Owens to the opposite corner. Jericho charges, but Owens counters with a kick to the face. Owens goes for the cover, but Jericho kicks out at two. Owens goes for the Pop-up Powerbomb, but Jericho counters and goes for the Codebreaker. Owens counters and takes Jericho down to the mat. Owens delivers the Cannonball in the corner and goes for the cover, but Jericho kicks out at two. Owens slaps Jericho across the face and goes for the Pop-up Powerbomb, but Jericho sunset flips Owens to the mat and locks in the Walls of Jericho. Owens crawls to the bottom rope and gets one finger on the bottom rope to break the hold. Jericho stomps on Owens’ hands and Owens rolls to the floor. Jericho goes out after him and slams Owens’ hand into the steel steps. Jericho places Owens’ hand behind the steps and kicks the steps into Owens’ hand. Owens rolls back into the ring and the referee tells Jericho to back up. Owens thumbs Jericho in the eye and rolls him up, but Jericho kicks out at two. Owens kicks Jericho in the face and then goes for the Pop-up Powerbomb, but he can’t lift Jericho because of his hand. Jericho locks in the Walls of Jericho in the middle of the ring and Owens taps out.

Winner and new WWE United States Champion: Chris Jericho.

We see an advertisement for the WWE Network and the various upcoming shows that will be featured.



WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match: Neville (c) vs. Austin Aries

They tie up and Aries backs Neville into the corner. The referee breaks them apart. They tie up again and Neville applies a headlock. Aries sends Neville off the ropes and takes him down with an arm-drag. Neville comes back and backs Aries into the ropes and then works over Aries’ arm with a wrist-lock and an arm wrench. Aries gets free and takes Neville down with a fireman’s carry take down. Neville comes back and takes Aries to the corner and delivers a right hand. Aries comes back with a couple arm drags and then dropkicks Neville down to the mat. Aries poses on the ropes after the referee tells him to back up. Neville charges, but Aries counters with a boot to the face. Neville lifts Aries to the ring apron, but Aries comes back with a kick to the head and then takes Neville down on the outside with a plancha. Aries rolls Neville back into the ring and goes up top, but Neville dropkicks the top rope and Aries falls to the mat. Neville stomps away on Aries and then delivers more kicks in the corner. Neville slams Aries into the opposite corner and the drops a knee onto Aries. Neville applies a headlock down on the mat and then stomps on Aries again. Neville goes up top and delivers a missile dropkick. Neville goes for the cover, but Aries kicks out at two. Neville kicks Aries in the head a few times, but Aries comes back and kicks Neville out to the floor. Neville gets on the apron and they exchange right hands. Aries slams Neville into the turnbuckle and goes for a suplex, but Neville lands on his feet. Neville runs across the ring, but Aries takes him out with a cross-body. They exchange chops and Aries drops Neville with a gut-buster and an STO. Aries takes Neville down with a snapmare and then drops an elbow on Neville’s neck. Aries goes for the cover, but Neville kicks out at two. Neville comes back with some elbow shots, but Aries counters with a neck-breaker over the middle rope. Aries takes Neville out with a suicide dive and then tosses him back into the ring. Aries goes for the cover, but Neville kicks out at two. Aries grabs Neville and sets up for the Last Chancery, but Neville counters with a jaw-breaker. Aries comes back with an elbow shot and goes for the Discus Five-arm, but Neville counters with a kick to the midsection. Neville goes for an enzuiguri, but Aries counters with a shin-breaker and then tosses Neville down to the mat. Aries kicks Neville in the face and then goes up top. Aries goes for the 450 Splash, but Neville gets up top as well. Aries power bombs Neville down to the mat and locks in the Last Chancery. Neville grabs the referee and tosses him across the ring and the referee calls for the bell.

Winner via disqualification: Austin Aries; Neville retains the WWE Cruiserweight Championship.



WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Match: The Hardy Boyz (c) vs. Sheamus and Cesaro

Matt and Cesaro tie up and Matt gets the advantage in the corner. They break apart and then tie up again. Matt wrenches Cesaro’s arm, but Cesaro counters with a quick roll-up. Cesaro backs Matt into the ropes and they tie up again and Matt tags Jeff in. Jeff keeps control of Cesaro and tags Matt right back in. The Hardy Boyz connects with Poetry in Motion on Cesaro and Matt goes for the cover, but Cesaro kicks out at two. Matt sends Cesaro off the ropes, but Cesaro counters with an uppercut and tags in Sheamus. Sheamus delivers a rolling senton to Matt and goes for the cover, but Matt kicks out at two. Sheamus works over Matt’s arm and tags in Cesaro. Cesaro clubs Matt’s arm from the second rope and then sends him to the corner. Cesaro delivers an uppercut and goes for the cover, but Matt kicks out at two. Sheamus tags back in and spears Matt in the corner. Sheamus drops Matt with a clothesline and goes for the cover, but Matt kicks out at two. Sheamus goes for a power slam, but Matt gets free and tags in Jeff. Jeff drapes Sheamus over the top rope and then delivers an inverted atomic drop. Jeff connects with the double leg drop and goes for the cover, but Sheamus kicks out at two. Jeff works over Sheamus’ arm, but Sheamus comes back with a right hand and then tosses Jeff out to the floor. Sheamus tags in Cesaro, who tosses Jeff back into the ring. Cesaro goes for the cover, but Jeff kicks out at two. Cesaro takes Jeff down with a gut-wrench suplex and goes for the cover, but Jeff kicks out at two again. Sheamus tags back in and he and Cesaro double-team Jeff and take him down with a double elbow. Sheamus goes to the middle rope and drops a knee on Jeff. Sheamus goes for the cover, but Jeff kicks out at two. Sheamus applies a headlock down on the mat, but Jeff counters with a jaw-breaker. Sheamus kicks Jeff in the face and goes for the cover, but Jeff kicks out at two. Sheamus delivers a high knee and tags in Cesaro. Cesaro delivers a leg drop and goes for the cover, but Jeff kicks out at two. Cesaro tags Sheamus back in and Cesaro delivers an uppercut to Jeff in the corner. Sheamus follows that up with a running shoulder in the corner. Sheamus powers Jeff down to the mat and goes for the cover, but Jeff kicks out again. Sheamus applies a headlock down on the mat, but Jeff gets free and takes Sheamus and Cesaro down with Whisper in the Wind. Jeff crawls toward Matt, but Cesaro holds onto him. Jeff counters with an enzuiguri and tags in Matt. Matt slams Cesaro into the top turnbuckle numerous times and then delivers a clothesline and a bulldog. Matt goes for the cover, but Cesaro kicks out at two. Matt drops an elbow from the middle rope and then connects with Side Effect. Matt goes for the cover, but Sheamus breaks it up. Jeff sends Sheamus to the floor and takes him down with a cross-body. Matt slams Cesaro in the ring and goes up top. Matt goes for a moonsault, but Cesaro rolls out of the way. Cesaro takes Matt out with the springboard uppercut. Cesaro swings Matt 19 times and then locks in the Sharpshooter. Jeff pushes the bottom rope to Matt’s hand, but Sheamus takes Jeff out on the floor. Cesaro sends Matt into the corner and charges, but Matt counters with a boot. Cesaro delivers an uppercut and tags in Sheamus. Sheamus delivers White Noise from the second rope and goes for the cover, but Jeff breaks up the count. Jeff tosses Cesaro to the floor and dives, but Cesaro catches him. Jeff sends Cesaro into the crowd and Sheamus sets up for the Brogue Kick. Matt counters and goes for the Twist of Fate, but Sheamus counters and drops Matt with a DDT. Sheamus goes for the cover, but Matt kicks out. Jeff tags in as Sheamus tries to cover Matt again, and Jeff delivers the Swanton Bomb to Sheamus and gets the pin fall.

Winners and still WWE Raw Tag Team Champions: The Hardy Boyz.

After the match, Sheamus and Cesaro shake hands with The Hardy Boyz and raise their hands in the air before leaving the ring. The Hardy Boyz continue to celebrate, but Cesaro and Sheamus attack them from behind and beat them down on the outside. Sheamus delivers a Brogue Kick to Jeff against the ring post and then they toss Matt back into the ring. Cesaro picks Matt up and Sheamus delivers a Brogue Kick to Matt in the ring and Matt is busted open. Cesaro and Sheamus grab the titles and clank them together and hold them in the air. They drape the titles over the Hardy Boyz and leave the ringside area.

Braun Strowman is backstage. He says Roman Reigns came back tonight looking for payback, but the only thing Reigns will get will be to be put out of his misery.



WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match: Bayley (c) vs. Alexa Bliss

They tie up and Bayley applies a wrist-lock. Alexa backs into the ropes to break the hold, but Bayley backs her into the corner. Alexa shoves Bayley away and kicks her in the midsection. Alexa takes Bayley down to the mat and goes for the cover, but Bayley quickly kicks out. Bayley goes to the floor and dropkicks Alexa’s knee on the ring apron. Bayley tosses Alexa back into the ring and goes for the cover, but Alexa kicks out at two. Bayley slams Alexa into the turnbuckle repeatedly, but Alexa comes back with a back elbow to Bayley. Alexa takes Bayley to the corner and delivers a series of forearm shots. Alexa tosses Bayley down to the mat and goes for the cover, but Bayley quickly kicks out. Alexa chokes Bayley over the middle rope and then knees Bayley in the back of the head. Alexa goes for the cover, but Bayley kicks out at two. Alexa stands on Bayley’s hair and goes for the cover, but Bayley kicks out again. Bayley tries to fight back, but Alexa keeps her grounded and pulls on Bayley’s hair. Bayley fights back, but Alexa slams her down to the mat again. Bayley gets to her feet, but Alexa drops her with a clothesline. Alexa stands on Bayley’s back and stomps her face into the mat. Alexa tosses Bayley to the floor and goes out after her. Alexa slams Bayley into the ring apron and then tosses her back into the ring. Alexa takes too long with her taunting and Bayley drops her to the mat. Bayley slams Alexa into the turnbuckle and then clotheslines her down to the mat. Bayley delivers a suplex to Alexa and then drives her elbow to Alexa’s neck. Bayley drops Alexa with a sliding clothesline and then drivers her shoulder into Alexa’s midsection. Bayley drops Alexa with a side suplex and goes for the cover, but Alexa kicks out at two. Bayley drops Alexa again and goes for the Bayley-to-Belly, but Alexa counters and slams Bayley into the turnbuckle. Alexa walks over Bayley and goes up top for Twisted Bliss, but Bayley cuts her off. Bayley grabs Alexa and goes for the Bayley-to-Belly from the ropes, but Alexa counters and sunset flips Bayley to the mat. Alexa goes for the cover, but Bayley kicks out at two. Alexa flips and drops her knees onto Bayley. Bayley dodges the last one and delivers a knee of her own to Alexa. Bayley goes up top and delivers the Macho Man elbow drop. Bayley goes for the cover, but Alexa kicks out at two. Bayley picks Alexa up, but Alexa slaps her across the ring. Bayley backs Alexa into the corner and stomps away on her. Bayley drives her shoulder into Alexa, but Alexa shoves her away. Bayley goes for a cover, but Alexa shoves her away and Bayley’s head hits the ring post. Bayley kicks Alexa away and goes for a roll-up, but Alexa kicks out and drops Bayley with a DDT and gets the pin fall.

Winner and new WWE Raw Women’s Champion: Alexa Bliss.

We see the video hype package for the House of Horrors Match between Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton.



House of Horrors Match: Randy Orton vs. Bray Wyatt

We see a limousine pulling up to Bray Wyatt’s House of Horrors, and Randy Orton emerges from it. The lights turn off in the house as Orton is outside and a tractor starts up and travels in reverse. Orton looks into the house through a window and Bray Wyatt turns and looks at him as the lights come on. Orton kicks the door down and enters the house. We see weapons lying everywhere and a painting with the word “RUN” painted on it. Wyatt attacks Orton from behind and slams him into the wall. Wyatt tosses Orton to the floor and kicks him a few times. Wyatt slams Orton into a lamp and a table and then leaves the room as Orton is down on the floor. Orton gets to his feet and looks for Wyatt. Wyatt reaches through a hole in the wall and grabs Orton around the throat. Orton enters a room with baby dolls hanging from the ceiling and Wyatt attacks him again. Wyatt tosses Orton through a wall and then hits him with a baby carriage. Wyatt leaves the room as Orton is down on the floor. Orton gets up to find Wyatt again and enters a room colored in red. Orton then enters the kitchen and Wyatt attacks him again. Orton gets the better of Wyatt in the kitchen and beats him down against the cabinets. Wyatt comes back and beats Orton down with a low blow and a rolling pin and then slams the refrigerator down onto Orton. Wyatt leaves the kitchen an then walks out the front door. Wyatt kneels on the grass and tells Orton to follow the buzzards as an ominous red light is cast upon the house. Wyatt gets up and gets into the limousine that Orton pulls up in and the limo pulls away from the house as Wyatt tells the driver to take him to the arena and sings “He’s Got the Whole World in His Hands.”

We see the video hype package for the feud between Seth Rollins and Samoa Joe.



Seth Rollins vs. Samoa Joe

They tie up and Joe backs Rollins into the corner. Rollins comes back with chops to Joe, but Joe counters and takes Rollins to the ropes again. Joe sends Rollins off the ropes, but Rollins runs the ropes and takes Joe down with a dropkick. Joe rolls to the floor, but Rollins goes out after him. Joe comes back and sends Rollins over the barricade, but Rollins surprises Joe and takes him down with a flying clothesline. Rollins tosses Joe back into the ring, but Joe rolls right back out. Rollins connects with two suicide dives that take Joe down on the floor. Rollins tosses Joe back into the ring, but Joe catches him over the middle rope and takes out his knee. Rollins falls to the floor and Joe takes Rollins out with a suicide dive of his own. Joe tosses Rollins back into the ring and delivers a series of right hand strikes. Joe takes out Rollins’ knee with a leg sweep take down. Joe stomps down on Rollins’ knee and then delivers a senton right onto Rollins’ knee. Joe goes for the cover, but Rollins kicks out at two. Rollins comes back and takes Joe to the corner and drives his knees into Joe. Joe turns the advantage right back and applies a knee bar submission down on the mat. Rollins tries to get away, but Joe catches him and power bombs him a few times and then turns it into a half-crab submission and then a Texas Cloverleaf submission. Rollins gets to the ropes to break the hold. Joe backs away from Rollins and charges, but Rollins catches him with a back elbow. Rollins takes Joe down with the slingblade and then delivers a few chops to Joe. Joe sends Rollins to the corner, but Rollins comes back with a kick to the back of the head. Rollins takes Joe down with the Blockbuster from the top rope. Rollins tweaks his knee on the landing. Rollins goes up top, but Joe cuts him off and sets him up for a suplex. Rollins escapes and goes for a power bomb, but his knee buckles. Rollins comes back with the Falcon Arrow and goes for the cover, but Joe kicks out at two. Rollins goes up top and connects with the frog splash. Rollins goes for the cover, but Joe kicks out at two. Rollins and Joe get to their feet and exchange chops and slams. Rollins connects with an enzuiguri, but Joe comes back and powers Rollins down to the mat with a big clothesline. Joe applies the sleeper hold, but Rollins rolls through and gets a quick pin fall.

Winner: Seth Rollins.

We see an advertisement for the WWE Network and then see that Raw Talk will take place right after Payback tonight.



House of Horrors Match: Randy Orton vs. Bray Wyatt

We see the limousine arriving backstage, and Bray Wyatt emerges and then makes his way to the ring. Wyatt gets into the ring and the lights come on to reveal Orton in the ring as well. Orton hits Wyatt with a chair and Wyatt rolls to the floor. Orton tosses Wyatt over the announce table and delivers a DDT from the announce table to the floor. Orton tosses Wyatt back into the ring and The Singh Brothers attack Orton from behind. Orton disposes of them and Wyatt grabs Orton. Wyatt goes for Sister Abigail, but Orton counters into the RKO. Jinder Mahal attacks Orton and hits him with the WWE Championship belt. Mahal hits Orton with the belt again and Wyatt connects with Sister Abigail and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Bray Wyatt.

We see the video hype for WWE Backlash, which will be a Smackdown-exclusive pay-per-view and will feature the in-ring Smackdown debut of Shinsuke Nakamura and will take place on Sunday, May 21st.

We see the video hype package for the feud between Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman.



Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman

They scrap for a second before the bell rings and Reigns sends Strowman to the outside. Reigns goes for the Drive-by, but Strowman catches him and slams him into the barricade. Strowman chokeslams Reigns onto the announce table and then tosses Reigns back into the ring. Strowman kicks Reigns in the face and smashes him in the corner. Strowman stands on Reigns’ chest and then works over his injured shoulder. Strowman slams Reigns into the corner and then tosses him to the floor. Strowman smashes Reigns against the steps and then slams him into the steps shoulder-first. Strowman tosses Reigns back into the ring and delivers a few knee shots. Strowman sends Reigns off the ropes and drops him with a shoulder tackle. Strowman goes for the cover, but Reigns kicks out at two. Strowman applies a bear-hug down on the mat. Reigns gets to his feet, but Strowman sends him to the corner. Strowman backs away and charges, but Reigns moves out of the way. Reigns goes for a few short-arm clotheslines and then goes for the Superman Punch. Strowman blocks him, but Reigns delivers an uppercut and then connects with a Samoan Drop. Reigns goes for the cover, but Strowman kicks out at two. Reigns clotheslines Strowman in the corner and then clotheslines him to the floor, but Reigns tumbles out as well. Strowman gets to his feet and punches Reigns in the ribs. Strowman tosses Reigns back into the ring, but Reigns exits quickly and connects with the Drive-by. Reigns goes for a Spear on the outside, but Strowman catches him. Reigns shoves Strowman into the ring post and then slams him into it a second time. Reigns rolls back into the ring and Strowman gets there at the nine count. Reigns drops Strowman with a Spear and goes for the cover, but Strowman kicks out at two. Reigns goes for another Spear, but Strowman counters with a kick to the midsection. Strowman lifts Reigns, but Reigns gets free and delivers two Superman punches. Reigns goes for another Spear, but Strowman catches him in a standing triangle submission. Strowman turns it into the running power slam and goes for the cover, but Reigns kicks out at two. Strowman picks Reigns up and delivers another running power slam and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Braun Strowman.

After the match, Strowman tosses the steel steps into the ring. Strowman picks Reigns up and slams him down onto the steps. Strowman picks the steps up and slams them down onto Reigns before he leaves the ring and Reigns is bleeding from the mouth. Strowman walks to the back as referees and trainers check on Reigns in the ring. Reigns leaves the ring with the help of the trainers and referees and walks toward the back. EMT’s bring a stretcher and Reigns refuses to get on the stretcher as Payback comes to a close.

