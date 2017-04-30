WWE Payback Pre-show Video, Fans on Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman, House of Horrors

– Below is the WWE Payback Kickoff pre-show with Renee Young, Sam Roberts and WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler:

– WWE has a new poll asking fans if Roman Reigns can defeat Braun Strowman at Payback tonight. As of this writing, 64% voted, “Definitely. The Big Dog has plenty of fight left in him.” The rest went with, “No way. Reigns is too hurt following Strowman’s ambulance attack.”

– Below is another teaser photo for tonight’s “House of Horrors” match between WWE Champion Randy Orton and Bray Wyatt. As noted, the first part of the match has already been filmed and we have spoiler details at this link.

