WWE Payback Coverage: The Hardy Boyz vs. Sheamus and Cesaro



WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Match: The Hardy Boyz (c) vs. Sheamus and Cesaro

Matt and Cesaro tie up and Matt gets the advantage in the corner. They break apart and then tie up again. Matt wrenches Cesaro’s arm, but Cesaro counters with a quick roll-up. Cesaro backs Matt into the ropes and they tie up again and Matt tags Jeff in. Jeff keeps control of Cesaro and tags Matt right back in. The Hardy Boyz connects with Poetry in Motion on Cesaro and Matt goes for the cover, but Cesaro kicks out at two. Matt sends Cesaro off the ropes, but Cesaro counters with an uppercut and tags in Sheamus. Sheamus delivers a rolling senton to Matt and goes for the cover, but Matt kicks out at two. Sheamus works over Matt’s arm and tags in Cesaro. Cesaro clubs Matt’s arm from the second rope and then sends him to the corner. Cesaro delivers an uppercut and goes for the cover, but Matt kicks out at two. Sheamus tags back in and spears Matt in the corner. Sheamus drops Matt with a clothesline and goes for the cover, but Matt kicks out at two. Sheamus goes for a power slam, but Matt gets free and tags in Jeff. Jeff drapes Sheamus over the top rope and then delivers an inverted atomic drop. Jeff connects with the double leg drop and goes for the cover, but Sheamus kicks out at two. Jeff works over Sheamus’ arm, but Sheamus comes back with a right hand and then tosses Jeff out to the floor. Sheamus tags in Cesaro, who tosses Jeff back into the ring. Cesaro goes for the cover, but Jeff kicks out at two. Cesaro takes Jeff down with a gut-wrench suplex and goes for the cover, but Jeff kicks out at two again. Sheamus tags back in and he and Cesaro double-team Jeff and take him down with a double elbow. Sheamus goes to the middle rope and drops a knee on Jeff. Sheamus goes for the cover, but Jeff kicks out at two. Sheamus applies a headlock down on the mat, but Jeff counters with a jaw-breaker. Sheamus kicks Jeff in the face and goes for the cover, but Jeff kicks out at two. Sheamus delivers a high knee and tags in Cesaro. Cesaro delivers a leg drop and goes for the cover, but Jeff kicks out at two. Cesaro tags Sheamus back in and Cesaro delivers an uppercut to Jeff in the corner. Sheamus follows that up with a running shoulder in the corner. Sheamus powers Jeff down to the mat and goes for the cover, but Jeff kicks out again. Sheamus applies a headlock down on the mat, but Jeff gets free and takes Sheamus and Cesaro down with Whisper in the Wind. Jeff crawls toward Matt, but Cesaro holds onto him. Jeff counters with an enzuiguri and tags in Matt. Matt slams Cesaro into the top turnbuckle numerous times and then delivers a clothesline and a bulldog. Matt goes for the cover, but Cesaro kicks out at two. Matt drops an elbow from the middle rope and then connects with Side Effect. Matt goes for the cover, but Sheamus breaks it up. Jeff sends Sheamus to the floor and takes him down with a cross-body. Matt slams Cesaro in the ring and goes up top. Matt goes for a moonsault, but Cesaro rolls out of the way. Cesaro takes Matt out with the springboard uppercut. Cesaro swings Matt 19 times and then locks in the Sharpshooter. Jeff pushes the bottom rope to Matt’s hand, but Sheamus takes Jeff out on the floor. Cesaro sends Matt into the corner and charges, but Matt counters with a boot. Cesaro delivers an uppercut and tags in Sheamus. Sheamus delivers White Noise from the second rope and goes for the cover, but Jeff breaks up the count. Jeff tosses Cesaro to the floor and dives, but Cesaro catches him. Jeff sends Cesaro into the crowd and Sheamus sets up for the Brogue Kick. Matt counters and goes for the Twist of Fate, but Sheamus counters and drops Matt with a DDT. Sheamus goes for the cover, but Matt kicks out. Jeff tags in as Sheamus tries to cover Matt again, and Jeff delivers the Swanton Bomb to Sheamus and gets the pin fall.

Winners and still WWE Raw Tag Team Champions: The Hardy Boyz.

(Visited 49 times, 49 visits today)