WWE Payback Coverage: Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman



Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman

They scrap for a second before the bell rings and Reigns sends Strowman to the outside. Reigns goes for the Drive-by, but Strowman catches him and slams him into the barricade. Strowman chokeslams Reigns onto the announce table and then tosses Reigns back into the ring. Strowman kicks Reigns in the face and smashes him in the corner. Strowman stands on Reigns’ chest and then works over his injured shoulder. Strowman slams Reigns into the corner and then tosses him to the floor. Strowman smashes Reigns against the steps and then slams him into the steps shoulder-first. Strowman tosses Reigns back into the ring and delivers a few knee shots. Strowman sends Reigns off the ropes and drops him with a shoulder tackle. Strowman goes for the cover, but Reigns kicks out at two. Strowman applies a bear-hug down on the mat. Reigns gets to his feet, but Strowman sends him to the corner. Strowman backs away and charges, but Reigns moves out of the way. Reigns goes for a few short-arm clotheslines and then goes for the Superman Punch. Strowman blocks him, but Reigns delivers an uppercut and then connects with a Samoan Drop. Reigns goes for the cover, but Strowman kicks out at two. Reigns clotheslines Strowman in the corner and then clotheslines him to the floor, but Reigns tumbles out as well. Strowman gets to his feet and punches Reigns in the ribs. Strowman tosses Reigns back into the ring, but Reigns exits quickly and connects with the Drive-by. Reigns goes for a Spear on the outside, but Strowman catches him. Reigns shoves Strowman into the ring post and then slams him into it a second time. Reigns rolls back into the ring and Strowman gets there at the nine count. Reigns drops Strowman with a Spear and goes for the cover, but Strowman kicks out at two. Reigns goes for another Spear, but Strowman counters with a kick to the midsection. Strowman lifts Reigns, but Reigns gets free and delivers two Superman punches. Reigns goes for another Spear, but Strowman catches him in a standing triangle submission. Strowman turns it into the running power slam and goes for the cover, but Reigns kicks out at two. Strowman picks Reigns up and delivers another running power slam and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Braun Strowman.

After the match, Strowman tosses the steel steps into the ring. Strowman picks Reigns up and slams him down onto the steps. Strowman picks the steps up and slams them down onto Reigns before he leaves the ring and Reigns is bleeding from the mouth. Strowman walks to the back as referees and trainers check on Reigns in the ring. Reigns leaves the ring with the help of the trainers and referees and walks toward the back. EMT’s bring a stretcher and Reigns refuses to get on the stretcher as Payback comes to a close.

