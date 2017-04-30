WWE Payback Coverage: Randy Orton vs. Bray Wyatt – Continued



House of Horrors Match: Randy Orton vs. Bray Wyatt

We see the limousine arriving backstage, and Bray Wyatt emerges and then makes his way to the ring. Wyatt gets into the ring and the lights come on to reveal Orton in the ring as well. Orton hits Wyatt with a chair and Wyatt rolls to the floor. Orton tosses Wyatt over the announce table and delivers a DDT from the announce table to the floor. Orton tosses Wyatt back into the ring and The Singh Brothers attack Orton from behind. Orton disposes of them and Wyatt grabs Orton. Wyatt goes for Sister Abigail, but Orton counters into the RKO. Jinder Mahal attacks Orton and hits him with the WWE Championship belt. Mahal hits Orton with the belt again and Wyatt connects with Sister Abigail and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Bray Wyatt.

We see the video hype for WWE Backlash, which will be a Smackdown-exclusive pay-per-view and will feature the in-ring Smackdown debut of Shinsuke Nakamura and will take place on Sunday, May 21st.

We see the video hype package for the feud between Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman.

