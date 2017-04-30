WWE Payback Coverage: Neville vs. Austin Aries



WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match: Neville (c) vs. Austin Aries

They tie up and Aries backs Neville into the corner. The referee breaks them apart. They tie up again and Neville applies a headlock. Aries sends Neville off the ropes and takes him down with an arm-drag. Neville comes back and backs Aries into the ropes and then works over Aries’ arm with a wrist-lock and an arm wrench. Aries gets free and takes Neville down with a fireman’s carry take down. Neville comes back and takes Aries to the corner and delivers a right hand. Aries comes back with a couple arm drags and then dropkicks Neville down to the mat. Aries poses on the ropes after the referee tells him to back up. Neville charges, but Aries counters with a boot to the face. Neville lifts Aries to the ring apron, but Aries comes back with a kick to the head and then takes Neville down on the outside with a plancha. Aries rolls Neville back into the ring and goes up top, but Neville dropkicks the top rope and Aries falls to the mat. Neville stomps away on Aries and then delivers more kicks in the corner. Neville slams Aries into the opposite corner.

(Visited 15 times, 15 visits today)