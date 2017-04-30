WWE Payback Coverage: Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss



WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match: Bayley (c) vs. Alexa Bliss

They tie up and Bayley applies a wrist-lock. Alexa backs into the ropes to break the hold, but Bayley backs her into the corner. Alexa shoves Bayley away and kicks her in the midsection. Alexa takes Bayley down to the mat and goes for the cover, but Bayley quickly kicks out. Bayley goes to the floor and dropkicks Alexa’s knee on the ring apron. Bayley tosses Alexa back into the ring and goes for the cover, but Alexa kicks out at two. Bayley slams Alexa into the turnbuckle repeatedly, but Alexa comes back with a back elbow to Bayley. Alexa takes Bayley to the corner and delivers a series of forearm shots. Alexa tosses Bayley down to the mat and goes for the cover, but Bayley quickly kicks out. Alexa chokes Bayley over the middle rope and then knees Bayley in the back of the head. Alexa goes for the cover, but Bayley kicks out at two. Alexa stands on Bayley’s hair and goes for the cover, but Bayley kicks out again. Bayley tries to fight back, but Alexa keeps her grounded and pulls on Bayley’s hair. Bayley fights back, but Alexa slams her down to the mat again. Bayley gets to her feet, but Alexa drops her with a clothesline. Alexa stands on Bayley’s back and stomps her face into the mat. Alexa tosses Bayley to the floor and goes out after her. Alexa slams Bayley into the ring apron and then tosses her back into the ring. Alexa takes too long with her taunting and Bayley drops her to the mat. Bayley slams Alexa into the turnbuckle and then clotheslines her down to the mat. Bayley delivers a suplex to Alexa and then drives her elbow to Alexa’s neck. Bayley drops Alexa with a sliding clothesline and then drivers her shoulder into Alexa’s midsection. Bayley drops Alexa with a side suplex and goes for the cover, but Alexa kicks out at two. Bayley drops Alexa again and goes for the Bayley-to-Belly, but Alexa counters and slams Bayley into the turnbuckle. Alexa walks over Bayley and goes up top for Twisted Bliss, but Bayley cuts her off. Bayley grabs Alexa and goes for the Bayley-to-Belly from the ropes, but Alexa counters and sunset flips Bayley to the mat. Alexa goes for the cover, but Bayley kicks out at two.

