WWE NXT Injury Confirmed, Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella Waiting for Birdie Joe, Titus O’Neil

– Birdie Joe Danielson will be arriving soon as Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella anxiously await the birth of their first child together. They posted this video and noted that doctors told them it will be another week before their daughter is born.

– Titus O’Neil celebrated his 40th birthday on Saturday.

– We noted during the recent WWE NXT TV tapings that Ember Moon suffered an apparent shoulder or arm injury. Natalya tweeted the following photo of a fan meeting several talents at the WWE Performance Center and as you can see, Ember’s arm is in a sling. It also looks like one of the Chinese recruits has suffered an injury.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)