WWE Looks at “Genetic Beast” Bianca Blair (Video), Stephanie McMahon Photos from Dubai

Apr 30, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– WWE posted this video looking at “genetic beast” Bianca Blair, who was signed in April 2016 and recently started working WWE NXT live events regularly. Blair isn’t sure if Charlotte Flair really is “genetically superior” and issues a friendly challenge for a showdown in the gym.

– Stephanie McMahon was in Dubai this weekend to help announce the new WWE Arabic show we reported on earlier and for the Women In Leadership panel. She tweeted these photos:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 13 times, 13 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Teddy Long reflects on his career in pro wrestling from the early days of JCP to the WWE Hall of Fame

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad