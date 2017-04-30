WWE Looks at “Genetic Beast” Bianca Blair (Video), Stephanie McMahon Photos from Dubai

– WWE posted this video looking at “genetic beast” Bianca Blair, who was signed in April 2016 and recently started working WWE NXT live events regularly. Blair isn’t sure if Charlotte Flair really is “genetically superior” and issues a friendly challenge for a showdown in the gym.

– Stephanie McMahon was in Dubai this weekend to help announce the new WWE Arabic show we reported on earlier and for the Women In Leadership panel. She tweeted these photos:

Inspired by these powerful women at today's Women in Leadership Panel at @dubaichamber #WomensEvolution pic.twitter.com/F9ZQd9BNnt — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) April 29, 2017

Excited to help announce #WWEwal3ooha the first ever, exclusive @WWE show in Arabic only on @OSN! Tune in at 8PM KSA every Thursday. pic.twitter.com/IEBRkxOCwe — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) April 29, 2017

