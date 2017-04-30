WWE Legend Announces NFL Draft Pick, Zack Ryder on 10 Years with WWE, The Rock – Disney

– Below is the latest episode of “Z! True Comeback Story” with Zack Ryder celebrating 10 years with the company. Ryder receives props from WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson, Renee Young, Mojo Rawley, Chris Jericho and others in the video.

– WWE Hall of Famer and Pittsburgh legend Bruno Sammartino helped the Pittsburgh Steelers announce draft pick Ryan Allen in the NFL Draft this weekend. Below is video:

– Former WWE Champion The Rock took to Instagram this weekend and wrote the following on his special trip to the Disney vault as he and Seven Bucks prepare for the upcoming “Jungle Cruise” movie. He wrote:

Grateful SOB to have Walt and Mickey watching over my shoulder as @danygarciaco and I embark on this amazing project.

For our big #JungleCruise creative meeting at DISNEY’s highly secure R&D facilities, me and @danygarciaco were escorted into THE VAULT. A legitimate vault where all of Disney’s biggest secrets and plans are kept.

Curtains were pulled back for us to reveal the actual drawn up plans that Walt Disney had his brother, Roy Disney take to New York to present to the bankers in 1950 for the potential loan to build what’s now known as Disney Land.

Cant imagine what that meeting with bankers was like.

Roy: Alright gentlemen, so me and my brother Walt, want to build the greatest multiple theme park attraction in the world. Banker: Oh that seems fun, Mr. Disney. Roy: *smiles in a playful mischievous manner, Oh yes my good man, it will have a few things that are in fact, fun. Well, clearly I don’t know how the hell men were actually talking in the 50’s, but what I do know is being able to star in and produce #JungleCruise is a dream come true. BUT what takes this to the next level, is that we’ll partner with Disney’s brilliant Imagineers to help re-engineer and re-design the #JungleCruise ride in all the Disney theme parks around the world. A very special opportunity for us and our @sevenbucksprod to create an unforgettable and fun EXPERIENCE for families around the world. And as Walt Disney himself would say… it’s magical.

Next step is finding our visionary director. Exciting times.

#JungleCruise #TheExperience #DisneyStudios #Imagineers #SevenBucksProds #WaltAndRockWouldveBeenBesties #AndWorkoutBuddies #WaltWouldveLovedMyJackedUpPickUpTruck

