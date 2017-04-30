WWE Announces New “Wal3ooha” Arabic Show, Details on the Ric Flair WWE Network Collection

– Stephanie McMahon was in Dubai this week for a Women In Leadership Panel and to help announce a new localized Arabic show on the OSN network. WWE issued the following details on the new “WWE Wal3ooha” show with comments from Stephanie

OSN and WWE announce exclusive new weekly Arabic show “WWE Wal3ooha” DUBAI, UAE and STAMFORD, Conn. — OSN is bringing an all-new localized Arabic show to OSN Sports featuring the best action and family-friendly entertainment from WWE. “WWE Wal3ooha” premieres on OSN this Thursday, May 4, at 8 p.m. (KSA) on OSN Sports Action 1 HD, with repeat broadcast across the weekend, and anywhere, anytime access via OSN Play and OSN On Demand. Titled “WWE Wal3ooha,” meaning “light it up,” the weekly show features hosts Moein Al Bastaki and Nathalie Mamo delivering exclusive interviews and highlights from the week’s key matches to WWE fans in the region. The partnership between OSN and WWE provides unprecedented access to WWE Superstars, while featuring the latest big stories from Raw, SmackDown LIVE and pay-per-view events, specifically curated with localized Arabic WWE content, created for the region, from the region. “We are excited to partner with OSN to bring our passionate fans original and localized content featuring their favorite WWE Superstars,” said Stephanie McMahon, WWE Chief Brand Officer. “’WWE Wal3ooha’ provides a new destination for our fans in the Middle East to enjoy WWE’s unique blend of action-packed, family-fun entertainment.” Al Bastaki, a professional magician, and Mamo, a basketball star, bring more than 15 combined years of television to “WWE Wal3ooha.” The show is produced from the OSN Studios in Dubai.

– A new WWE Network “Collection” on Hall of Famer Ric Flair will be uploaded to the platform on Monday. The full content listing for “Ric Flair: Stylin’ and Profilin'” looks like this:

Mid-Atlantic 08/18/1982 – A Worthy Opponent What Ric Flair wants, Ric Flair gets, after The Nature Boy’s demands to face a worthy opponent earns him a match against Jack Brisco. WCCW 10/12/1982 – Dispelling the Rumors Ric Flair looks to prove everyone wrong by addressing the allegations that he put a bounty on the head of Kerry Von Erich. WCCW Christmas Star Wars 12/28/1982 – Trouble in Texas Within the confines of a Steel Cage Match, Ric Flair puts the coveted World Heavyweight Championship on the line against Kerry Von Erich. Mid-Atlantic 04/27/1983 – Staying Ahead of the Race With a microphone in hand, Ric Flair’s incredible gift of gab serves to build anticipation for an upcoming battle with Harley Race. Mid-Atlantic Championship Wrestling 08/31/1983 – Two Legendary Champions When Ric Flair challenges Harley Race for the NWA World Heavyweight Title, The Nature Boy learns that he is no match for all the king’s men. Starrcade 1983 – A Flair for the Gold In this classic confrontation, Ric Flair challenges Harley Race for the NWA World Heavyweight Title inside a Steel Cage. Mid-Atlantic 01/25/1984 – Verbally Stylin’ and Profilin’ From stylin’ and profilin’, to limousine ridin’ and jet flyin’, Ric Flair proves that no one can match his ability on the microphone. NWA The Great American Bash 1985 – An American Champion Ric Flair defends the NWA World Heavyweight Championship against Nikita Koloff at The Great American Bash ’85. World Championship Wrestling 08/17/1985 – The Voice of the Elite Discover why Ric Flair is considered to be one of the best talkers in all of sports entertainment with this series of interviews and promos. Starrcade 1985 – A Controversial Battle Controversy reigns supreme when Ric Flair defends the NWA World Heavyweight Championship against Dusty Rhodes. Mid Atlantic 12/03/1985 & 12/11/85 – Diamonds Are Forever In this series of classic promos, Ric Flair shows the world what diamonds have in common with The Nature Boy. NWA 12/15/1985 – The Horsemen Ride The Four Horsemen ride into battle as Ole and Arn Anderson partner with Ric Flair to take on Dusty Rhodes, Magnum TA, and Manny Fernandez. World Championship Wrestling 01/25/1986 – The Ladies Love Ric Flair From his own lips, Ric Flair shows the world why his popularity amongst the ladies is second to none. The Great American Bash 07/05/1986 – An Expressway to Victory In the midst of The Great American Bash Tour of ’86, Ric Flair defends the NWA World Heavyweight Title against Ricky Morton in a Steel Cage. World Championship Wrestling 12/20/1986 – We are the Four Horsemen With his Four Horsemen by his side, Ric Flair continues to use his verbal attributes to prove his dominance in the wrestling world. Clash of the Champions I – The First of Many With J.J. Dillon suspended above the ring, Ric Flair defends the NWA World Heavyweight Title against Sting. WrestleWar 1989 – Redemption at WrestleWar Ric Flair’s quest for redemption leads him to challenge Ricky ‘The Dragon’ Steamboat for the NWA World Heavyweight Title. The Great American Bash 1989 – Settling a Score Ric Flair looks for payback by putting the NWA World Heavyweight Championship on the line against Terry Funk. Halloween Havoc 1989 – Welcome to Thunderdome With Bruno Sammartino as the referee, Ric Flair and Sting face The Great Muta and Terry Funk in a Thunderdome Match. WrestleWar 1990 – A Chance for The Total Package With Sting unable to compete, Lex Luger takes his place in challenging Ric Flair for the NWA World Heavyweight Title. Clash of the Champions X – The Sting of Betrayal Sting earns the wrath of The Four Horseman when he challenges Ric Flair for the NWA World Heavyweight Title. Starrcade 1990 – An Unnatural Disguise Under the guise of The Black Scorpion, Ric Flair challenges Sting for the NWA World Heavyweight Championship. WCW 01/19/1991 – New and Improved With a new hairstyle and the NWA World Heavyweight Championship once again around his waist, Ric Flair sends a message to the world. Clash of the Champions XIV – Steiner’s Turn to Walk the Aisle An up-and-coming Scott Steiner steps up to challenge Ric Flair for the NWA World Heavyweight Championship. Superbrawl I – A Clash of Cultures Ric Flair puts his WCW World Heavyweight Title on the line against Tatsumi Fujinami and the NWA World Heavyweight Title. Clash of the Champions XV – Battling Beautiful Bobby Ric Flair defends the WCW World Heavyweight Championship against Bobby Eaton in a 2-Out-of-3 Falls Match. WCW 06/29/1991 – Teaming with a Diamond Studd Before exiting WCW for WWE in the early 1990s, Ric Flair would partner with the Diamond Studd to take on Bobby Eaton and Yellow Dog. The Greatest Star of the 1980s Return to the Decade of Decadence to take a look at one of The Greatest Wrestling Stars of the 80’s, N’The Nature Boy’ Ric Flair. Legends of Wrestling: Ric Flair Jim Ross, Dusty Rhodes, and others discuss the legendary career of Ric Flair. WrestleMania Axxess 03/30/2017 – Immortalized in Bronze Several WWE Legends and Hall of Famers gather to see The Nature Boy become immortalized at the Ric Flair Bronze Statue Ceremony.

