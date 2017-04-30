This Day In Wrestling History – April 30th

1977 – Superstar Billy Graham defeats Bruno Sammartino, to win the WWWF Heavyweight Championship. This ends Bruno’s streak of 1,273 days as champion, dating back to December 10, 1973.

1983 – Greg Valentine defeats Roddy Piper, via referee stoppage, to win the NWA United States Championship. The match was stopped when Piper suffered a large cut over his left ear. Also on this day, Jos LeDuc defeats Dick Slater, to win the NWA Television Championship.

1991 – In the finals of the Top of the Super Juniors Tournament, Norio Honaga defeats Jushin Thunder Liger, to win the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship.

1992 – Jushin Thunder Liger wins the NJPW Top of the Super Juniors Tournament, defeating El Samurai in the final.

2000 – WWF Backlash is held in Washington, D.C. in front of 19,101 fans.

– Edge & Christian retain the WWF Tag Team Championship, after defeating D-Generation X (Road Dogg & X-Pac).

– Dean Malenko retains the WWF Light Heavyweight Championship, after defeating Scotty 2 Hotty.

– Bull Buchanan & The Big Boss Man defeat The Acolytes Protection Agency (Faarooq & Bradshaw).

– In a Six-Way Match, Crash Holly defeats Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, Hardcore Holly, Perry Saturn, and Tazz, to retain the WWF Hardcore Championship.

– The Big Show defeats Kurt Angle.

– T &A (Test & Albert) (with Trish Stratus) defeat The Dudley Boyz (Bubba Ray & D-Von).

– Eddie Guerrero (with Chyna) retains the WWF European Championship, after defeating Essa Rios (with Lita).

– Chris Benoit defeats Chris Jericho, via disqualification, to retain the WWF Intercontinental Championship.

– The Rock defeats Triple H (with Vince McMahon & Stephanie McMahon-Helmsley), to win the WWF Championship. Shane McMahon was appointed special guest referee, in an effort to help Triple H. The Rock is assisted by Stone Cold Steve Austin, who comes out and lays everyone out with a steel chair. This includes Patterson & Brisco, both of whom were called down to the ring to replace Shane, after he was Rock-bottomed through the announcer’s table. Linda McMahon then comes out with referee Earl Hebner (fired two weeks earlier), and directs him to go into the ring and count the pinfall, after The Rock performs The People’s Elbow on Triple H.

2003 – Amazing Red defeats Kid Kash, to win the NWA-TNA X Division Championship.

2006 – Giant Bernard wins the New Japan Cup, defeating Yuji Nagata in the tournament final.

2006 – WWE Backlash, a RAW-exclusive pay-per-view, is held in Lexington, KY in front of 14,000 fans.

– Carlito defeats Chris Masters.

– Umaga (with Armando Estrada) defeats Ric Flair.

– Trish Stratus defeats Mickie James via disqualification; James retains the WWE Women’s Championship.

– Rob Van Dam defeats Shelton Benjamin, to retain the Money In The Bank contract, AND win Benjamin’s WWE Intercontinental Championship.

– Kane vs. The Big Show ends in a no contest.

– Vince & Shane McMahon defeat Shawn Michaels & ‘God,’ in a No Holds Barred Tornado Tag Team Match.

– In a Triple Threat Match, John Cena defeats Triple H and Edge (with Lita), to retain the WWE Championship.

2012 – On Monday Night RAW, R-Truth & Kofi Kingston defeat Primo & Epico, to win the WWE Tag Team Championship.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: former TNA X Division Champion Shawn Daivari (33 years old); and current NASCAR driver & one-match TNA participant Elliott Sadler (42 years old).

