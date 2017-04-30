The Rock Lands Magazine Cover, Injured WWE Superstar Back In the Ring, Seth Rollins
– Cathy Kelley looks at Seth Rollins’ new high knee finishing move in this video from WWE Digital:
– Zack Ryder noted on Twitter that he is back in the ring working out after undergoing knee surgery in December.
– As seen below, former WWE Champion The Rock is on the cover of the new National Review:
