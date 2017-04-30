The Great Khali’s Protege Works WWE Tryouts (Video), Lana – WWE NXT Note, AJ Styles

– WWE posted this video of Dinesh Kumar, a protege of former WWE Superstar The Great Khali, doing 40 consecutive rolls at this week’s tryouts in Dubai:

– Lana returned to the WWE NXT ring at Friday’s live event in Venice, FL with a win over Kimberly Frankele (Kimber Lee). It was noted by our correspondent that the heel Lana continues to impress at NXT live events. She won with a modified t-bone suplex and had Mary Kate in her corner to provide distractions.

– Below is the latest WWE Network Pick of the Week video with AJ Styles promoting his new “Table For 3” episode with WWE Hall of Famers Kevin Nash and Shawn Michaels:

