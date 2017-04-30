Spoilers for Tonight’s “House of Horrors” Match at WWE Payback

Part of tonight’s non-title “House of Horrors” match at WWE Payback between Bray Wyatt and WWE Champion Randy Orton has already been filmed, according to PWInsider. The first part of the match will take place inside of an actual house and will run for around 10 minutes.

That opening segment of the match will feature Orton arriving in a limousine before the two fight in several rooms of the house, including one that has dolls hanging from the ceiling. Wyatt will go on to trap Orton in the kitchen, then hijack the limousine. They will then “travel to” the arena and finish the match.

