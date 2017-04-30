Random former WWE Network subscribers receiving three month free offers

– With the WWE quarterly earnings report around the corner, WWE is doing their utmost to boost the WWE Network subscribers. Over the past two days, random former WWE Network subscribers who have not renewed their subscription, received an offer to sign up again to the service and receive three months free in return. Earlier this month, WWE announced a total of 1.95 million subscribers, a 7% increase over the day after WrestleMania last year. Out of those 1.95 million subscribers, there are 1.66 million subscribers who are currently paying for the service, with the rest on a free trial. If you have never subscribed to the Network, you can get one month free by going to http://w-o.it/wwentwrk.

