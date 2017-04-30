Next Week’s Total Divas, Dash Wilder Clip from the WWE Performance Center, Brie Bella

Apr 30, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– Below is the latest “Baby Watch” video from Brie Bella at 39 weeks pregnant:

– The synopsis for next week’s Total Divas reads like this:

“Swimming with Pigs: Forced to retire her signature move, the Rack Attack, Nicole struggles to find her new identity as a WWE superstar; Maryse and Eva take their hubbies on a joint, sexy honeymoon trip to Exuma, but end up swimming with pigs.”

– Dash Wilder of The Revival posted the following clip from the WWE Performance Center this week. Dash is currently out of action with a broken jaw.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Teddy Long reflects on his career in pro wrestling from the early days of JCP to the WWE Hall of Fame

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad