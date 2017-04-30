Next Week’s Total Divas, Dash Wilder Clip from the WWE Performance Center, Brie Bella

– Below is the latest “Baby Watch” video from Brie Bella at 39 weeks pregnant:

– The synopsis for next week’s Total Divas reads like this:

“Swimming with Pigs: Forced to retire her signature move, the Rack Attack, Nicole struggles to find her new identity as a WWE superstar; Maryse and Eva take their hubbies on a joint, sexy honeymoon trip to Exuma, but end up swimming with pigs.”

– Dash Wilder of The Revival posted the following clip from the WWE Performance Center this week. Dash is currently out of action with a broken jaw.

