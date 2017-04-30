Hulk Hogan Talks Bandanas (Video), Videos from Chris Jericho’s “Tanked” Episode, WWE Top 10

– TMZ Sports recently caught up with WWE Legend Hulk Hogan to talk bandanas and more. Below is video:

– As seen below, the latest WWE Top 10 video looks at dangerous dumpster collisions:

– Here are videos of Chris Jericho on Animal Planet’s “Tanked” show last week:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)