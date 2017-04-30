Brie Bella expecting this week

Apr 30, 2017 - by Colin Vassallo

– Baby Danielson was supposed to arrive today however Daniel Bryan and his wife Brie Bella announced in a YouTube video that baby Birdie Joe will be late, possibly arriving next week. The two filmed a video for the Bella Twins YouTube channel, first giving an update before arriving at the doctor’s office for a check-up, saying that this is supposed to be the last check-up before delivery, but then came back after the meeting saying that there’s no sign yet that the baby is about to pop out so they will have another appointment next week. Bryan said that the baby is healthy and comfortable in her mother’s belly. The Smackdown General Manager was not at the show this week as WWE gave him the days off to prepare for the arrival and most likely he won’t be at Smackdown next week either.

