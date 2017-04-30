Box office success for Dwayne Johnson and Batista

In its third week of release, The Fate of the Furious with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson part of the leading cast, managed to cross the $1 billion mark worldwide. The movie now sits #21 in the all-time worldwide box office chart. The eighth installment in this franchise has so far pulled $192 million in US box office receipts and a whopping $867 million in foreign box office. This weekend it remains in the #1 spot in the box office chart in the United States. Meanwhile, another former WWE Superstar, Dave Bautista, is part of the Guardians of the Galaxy 2 movie, which opens next week in the United States. The movie already opened in several markets internationally and pulled in $101 million in five days. Marvel’s movie is expected to topple Fast 8 in the box office chart next week once it’s out.

