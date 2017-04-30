Box office success for Dwayne Johnson and Batista

Apr 30, 2017 - by Colin Vassallo

In its third week of release, The Fate of the Furious with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson part of the leading cast, managed to cross the $1 billion mark worldwide. The movie now sits #21 in the all-time worldwide box office chart. The eighth installment in this franchise has so far pulled $192 million in US box office receipts and a whopping $867 million in foreign box office. This weekend it remains in the #1 spot in the box office chart in the United States. Meanwhile, another former WWE Superstar, Dave Bautista, is part of the Guardians of the Galaxy 2 movie, which opens next week in the United States. The movie already opened in several markets internationally and pulled in $101 million in five days. Marvel’s movie is expected to topple Fast 8 in the box office chart next week once it’s out.

