Betting odds for WWE’s Payback

Braun Strowman is the heavy favorite to defeat Roman Reigns tonight at Payback, ending his losing streak of the past five pay-per-view outings. Strowman is 1/50 for the win while Reigns is at 10/1. In title matches, Alexa Bliss is favorite at 1/7 to win the Raw Women’s title while Bayley is 4/1 to retain. Chris Jericho is also favorite at 1/16 for a win, although not necessarily to win the United States title, while Kevin Owens is at 7/1. Matt and Jeff Hardy are 1/50 to retain the Raw Tag Team titles and Sheamus and Cesaro stand at 12/1 for the upset. The Cruiserweight title is expected to stay in Neville’s possession with odds at 1/33 to retain, while Aries is at 10/1 to win. In the other matches, Bray Wyatt is at 1/20 to win over Randy Orton at 8/1 in the House of Horrors match, Seth Rollins is 1/25 favorite against Samoa Joe who is at 9/1, and Enzo and Cass are at 1/33 to defeat Gallows and Anderson who are at 10/1.

