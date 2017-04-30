Alexa Bliss Responds to Fake Nude Photos, Cathy Kelley on John Cena’s Impressive Deadlift, More

– Cathy Kelley looks at John Cena deadlifting 602 lbs. on his 40th birthday this past Sunday in this new video:

– WWE cruiserweight Drew Gulak turned 30 years old on Friday while former WWE Superstar Alex Riley turned 36.

– Alexa Bliss took to Twitter to address what appear to be fake nude photos of her going around the internet. She tweeted the following:

Once again, the risqué photos on the Internet supposedly of me are bogus. — Alexa Bliss (@AlexaBliss_WWE) April 28, 2017

I am offended and demand these altered photos be removed immediately — Alexa Bliss (@AlexaBliss_WWE) April 28, 2017

