Alexa Bliss Arrives for Payback (Video), Roman Reigns on Tonight’s Match, House of Horrors

– Below is video of Alexa Bliss arriving to the SAP Center in San Jose for her title match with RAW Women’s Champion Bayley at WWE Payback tonight. Bliss says she plans on making history by becoming the first woman to hold the titles from both brands and can’t think of a better place to become RAW Women’s Champion than in Bayley’s hometown.

– Roman Reigns made his first tweet in several weeks this evening as he prepares to face Braun Strowman at Payback tonight. Reigns tweeted the following on the match:

– We noted earlier that part of tonight’s “House of Horrors” match between Bray Wyatt and WWE Champion Randy Orton has already been filmed. You can get those spoiler details at this link. WWE tweeted this teaser photo for the match:

