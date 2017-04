4/29/17 WWE NXT Live Event Results – Orlando, Florida

Here are the results from last night’s WWE NXT Live Event in Orlando, Florida:

1. Jeet Rama defeated Wesley Blake (via disqualification)

2. Lana defeated Sarah Bridges

3. Babatunde Aiyegbusi defeated Brennen Williams

4. Oney Lorcan defeated Adrian Jaoude

5. Buddy Murphy and Jeet Rama defeated Steve Cutler and Wesley Blake

6. Mandy Rose defeated Liv Morgan

7. Heavy Machinery defeated The Street Prophets

8. Kassius Ohno defeated Riddick Moss

