Official cause of death of Jim Ross’ wife Jan published

Apr 29, 2017 - by Colin Vassallo

TMZ is reporting that the cause of death of Jan Ross, the wife of Jim Ross, has been listed as traumatic brain injury.

The Oklahoma Office of the Chief Medical Examiner tells TMZ Sports that, while the cause of death has been determined, a toxicology report is still pending. Amy Elliott, the Chief Administrative Officer, also tells TMZ that the death has been ruled an accident. The accident is still under investigation.

Jan, 55, died after a 2000 Mercury Grand Marquis vehicle driven by a 17-year-old struck her from behind while she was riding her Vespa on March 20. She had no helmet on and was only a couple of blocks from her home.

