First-ever Arabic WWE weekly show announced

WWE Superstar Sami Zayn and Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon attended the official announcement of the brand new WWE Arabic program on OSN, titled WWE Wal3ooha, earlier today in Dubai.

This will be WWE’s first Arabic-speaking show geared specifically for Arab fans and it will air every Thursday night at 8PM local time. Moein Al Bastaki and Nathalie Mamo will be the hosts of the show, which is to be produced from the OSN Studios in Dubai.

“We are excited to partner with OSN to bring our passionate fans original and localized content featuring their favorite WWE Superstars,” said Stephanie McMahon. “WWE Wal3ooha provides a new destination for our fans in the Middle East to enjoy WWE’s unique blend of action-packed, family-fun entertainment.”

OSN is the exclusive television partner for WWE in Middle East and North Africa and their contract runs through 2019. OSN also carries the WWE Network as a linear channel via their set-top box.

