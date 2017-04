At the recent tapings for NXT, Ember Moon was pushed off the top rope, hitting the barricade hard in the way down. Afterwards, she was helped to the back by medical personnel.

Recently, Natalya visited the performance center and posted the following group photo of the stars of NXT with a young fan named Chase, who is battling Neurofibromatosis type 2. Ember Moon can be seen sporting an arm sling in the photo.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)