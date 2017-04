4/28/17 WWE NXT Live Event Results – Venice, Florida

Here are the results from last night’s WWE NXT Live Event in Venice, Florida:

1. Kassius Ohno defeated Adrian Jaoude

2. Lana defeated Kimberly Frankele

– Yanbo Wang came out for an interview, putting over his nickname “Boa” until Sawyer Fulton ran in and attacked, leaving Wang laying after a choke.

3. Heavy Machinery defeated Steve Cutler and Wesley Blake

4. Buddy Murphy defeated Brennan Williams

5. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Rich Swann, Gran Metalik, and Mustafa Ali defeated Noam Dar, Tony Nese, and Drew Gulak

6. Mandy Rose and Bianca Blair defeated Liv Morgan and Sarah Bridges

7. Babatunde Aiyegbusi defeated Kona Reeves

8. The Street Prophets defeated Tino Sabbatelli and Riddick Mos

