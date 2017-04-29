4/28/17 WWE NXT Live Event Results – St. Louis, Missouri

Apr 29, 2017 - by Michael Riba

Here are the results from last night’s WWE NXT Live Event in St. Louis, Missouri:

1. No Way Jose defeated Alexander Wolfe
-After the match, SAnitY issued an open challenge.

2. #DIY defeated Killian Dain and Alexander Wolfe

3. Dylan Miley defeated Patrick Clark

4. Sonya Deville (Daria Berenato’s new name) defeated Aliyah

5. Aleister Black defeated Cezar Bononi

6. Hideo Itami defeated Andrade “Cien” Almas

7. Ruby Riot and Asuka defeated Billie Kay and Peyton Royce

8. NXT Championship Match
Bobby Roode defeated Tye Dillinger

